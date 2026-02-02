Legends Fall in Rematch to Skyforce

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (6-11) came up short in Sunday's rematch with the Sioux Falls Skyforce (10-8), falling 125-109 at the Comerica Center.

Texas had four players score in double digits, led by Dalano Banton's 22 points and 3 assists. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl notched a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double on 7-of-8 shooting, while Miles Kelly and Mark Armstrong both added 14 points and Jordan Hall tallied 13 points and 5 assists.

Dain Dainja led all scorers with 35 points and 12 rebounds. Trevor Keels chipped in 24 points and 8 assists, while Gabe Madsen added 27 on 5-of-9 from three.

Texas was outscored in transition 21-9 and committed 16 turnovers, leading to 20 points for the visitors. The Legends trimmed the lead to single digits early in the fourth, but a 12-3 run by Sioux Falls halted the comeback.

The Legends will look to regroup as they hit the road to face the Austin Spurs on Wednesday, February 4th, at Frost Bank Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30am CT, and the game will be available to stream live on UEN, MavsTV, and KFAA.

