Cleveland Completes Three-Team Trade with Sacramento and Chicago

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired guards Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis from the Sacramento Kings and forward Emanuel Miller from the Chicago Bulls in a three-team trade, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today. As part of the deal, the Cavaliers sent forward De'Andre Hunter to Sacramento and draft considerations to Chicago, while the Kings traded forward Dario Šarić and a second-round draft pick to Chicago.

In a corresponding move, the team waived forward Luke Travers, who appeared in 12 games this season for the Cavaliers and 15 games (10 starts) for the Cleveland Charge. Travers was selected in the second round (56th overall pick) of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"After careful evaluation and a clearer view of the Eastern Conference landscape, we believe adding Dennis and Keon strengthens our depth, expands our flexibility, and positions us to keep building a Championship caliber team now and into the future," said Altman. "In a season defined by its parity, this move better aligns us for a deeper postseason run. I'm thankful as well to De'Andre, who made an immediate impact upon his arrival to Cleveland and represented the Cavaliers with class. We appreciate everything he did for us both on and off the court, and we wish him the best in Sacramento. We drafted Luke in 2022 and have seen his development improve each year and thank him for his contributions to the franchise."

Schröder (6-1, 175) has played in 40 games (14 starts) for Sacramento this season, averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 26.4 minutes. The 32-year-old has scored in double figures 27 times, including eight games with 20-or-more points and a season-high 27-point effort in Philadelphia on January 29. He also recorded two double-doubles this season - 18 points and a season-high 12 assists versus the L.A. Lakers on October 26, and 24 points and 10 assists against Houston on December 21. Over his 13-year NBA career, Schröder has appeared in 882 regular season games (438 starts) with Atlanta, Oklahoma City, the L.A. Lakers, Boston, Houston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Golden State, Detroit and Sacramento, holding career averages of 13.9 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 27.3 minutes. He has also appeared in 74 playoff games (15 starts), averaging 11.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 25.1 minutes. Schröder was selected with the No. 17 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Hawks after playing professionally in Germany from 2010-13.

A native of Braunschweig, Germany, Schröder has competed on the German men's national team since 2015 and was one of the country's flag bearers at the 2024 Paris Olympics, helping lead Germany to a fourth-place finish. As a member of Team Germany, he was named 2025 FIBA EuroBasket MVP and 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup MVP, leading Germany to its first World Cup title and first EuroBasket title.

Ellis (6-5, 175) has appeared in 43 games (five starts) for Sacramento this season, averaging 5.6 points and 1.07 steals in 17.6 minutes. The 26-year-old guard has recorded 12 multi-steal games this season, including a career-high-tying six steals on December 18 at Portland. He has scored in double figures nine times, including two games with at least 20 points. Over his four NBA seasons, all with Sacramento, Ellis has appeared in 196 regular season games (54 starts). He is a career .416 three-point shooter, including .433 (139-321) from beyond the arc during the 2024-25 campaign, when he also made a career-high nine three-pointers in a 33-point performance versus Atlanta on November 18, 2024. Ellis went undrafted in 2022 after spending two seasons at the University of Alabama (2020-22).

Miller (6-7, 215), a Two-Way player for the Bulls this season, has appeared in 11 career NBA games for Chicago over the last two seasons. He has also played in 62 regular season games in the NBA G League over the last two seasons with the Texas Legends and Windy City Bulls, averaging 17.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.10 steals in 33.8 minutes. He went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft after two seasons at Texas A&M (2019-21) and three seasons at TCU (2021-24).

Hunter (6-8, 227) was a member of the Cavaliers for parts of the last two seasons after being acquired in a trade with Atlanta on February 7, 2025. He has played in 43 games (23 starts) for Cleveland this season, averaging 14.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 26.2 minutes, scoring in double figures 33 times, including seven 20-point games. In 70 regular season games (28 starts) since joining the Cavaliers last season, Hunter has averaged 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes. He also appeared in eight postseason games with Cleveland. During the 2024-25 season, he led the NBA in scoring off the bench, averaging 16.9 points per game as a reserve, and finished fourth in voting for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. The seven-year pro has played in 370 career NBA games (269 starts) with Atlanta and Cleveland, averaging 14.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 29.6 minutes. Hunter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, played at the University of Virginia from 2016-19, helping the Cavaliers win the 2019 NCAA national championship.







