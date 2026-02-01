Shorthanded Squadron Fall to Boom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, were defeated by the Noblesville Boom, 125-109, without big men Hunter Dickinson and Josh Oduro.

Despite adding Hunter Dickinson and Josh Oduro to the injury report, Birmingham (5-15) got off to the start they hoped for, jumping out to an 18-11 lead with 5:13 remaining in the first quarter. However, Noblesville (10-6) responded with an 18-0 surge and held a 31-20 advantage after the opening 12 minutes.

The Boom's run carried into the second quarter, growing to 34-4 dating back to the end of the first. Birmingham was unable to shoot their way back into the game, converting just 1-of-17 from three-point range. As a result, Noblesville led by as many as 26 in the period and took a commanding 63-36 lead into halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, the Boom extended their advantage to 35- their largest lead of the afternoon. A 37-point fourth quarter pulled Birmingham within 15 in the final minute, but Noblesville's 21 made three-pointers secured a 125-109 victory for the home side.

For the 12 th time this season, Trey Alexander led the Squadron in scoring with 28 points. The two-way guard also added eight rebounds, five assists, and a season-high four steals.

In his first start since Dec. 30 at College Park, Christian Shumate recorded the fourth double-double of his career, finishing with 20 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

The Squadron will have a five-day break and travel to face the Capital City Go-Go on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. CT. The game in the nation's capital will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.







