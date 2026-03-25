Birmingham Squadron Earn Longest Winning Streak Since December 2021

Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, defeated the Windy City Bulls, 134-133, stretching their winning streak to six games- their longest since December 2021.

Coming off a streak of five strong offensive performances, Birmingham (---) struggled to find their rhythm, converting just 10-of-28 shots from the field, including 1-of-10 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Mac McClung provided the early spark for Windy City with 18 first-quarter points, as the Bulls closed the opening period with a 32-25 advantage.

Despite the slow start, the Squadron began the second quarter on a 10-3 run to tie the game and later regained the lead after a Christian Shumate three. The period proved to be back-and-forth until a Hunter Dickinson with 2:35 remaining put the Birmingham back in front, 54-52. Lead by a 39-point period, Birmingham extended their lead to 64-60 at the break.

The Squadron led by as many as 11 early in the third quarter, but the Bulls slowly chipped away and eventually tied the game at 86 apiece with 3:27 remaining in the period. However, Windy City couldn't take the lead, and Birmingham entered the fourth with a 95-90 advantage.

Birmingham built their lead back to double digits with 8:51 to go in the fourth quarter, but Windy City refused to go away and went ahead 123-22 with 1:56 remaining- their first lead since the 2:51 mark in the second quarter. Both teams traded leads down the final stretch, but Trey Alexander knocked down two clutch free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining to give the Squadron a 134-133 victory.

The win is Birmingham's sixth straight and is their longest winning streak since December 2021.

Trey Alexander led the Squadron with his eighth double-double of the season, finishing with 29 points, 12 assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

Christan Shumate set a new career high with 27 points. He also grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out three assists.

The Squadron will look to extend their winning streak to seven on Friday, March 27, at 6 p.m. against Grand Rapids Gold. The final game of the 2025-26 G League regular season will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.







NBA G League Stories from March 25, 2026

Birmingham Squadron Earn Longest Winning Streak Since December 2021 - Birmingham Squadron

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