Magic Best Skyhawks 129-120 in 'Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Aaron's'

Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (13-21) dropped their home finale to the Osceola Magic (25-9), 129-120.

Four Skyhawks finished with 20-or-more points and five-or-more rebounds: Keshon Gilbert (28 points, eight rebounds), Isaih Moore (21 points, 11 rebounds), RayJ Dennis (21 points seven rebounds) and Kobe Johnson (20 points, six rebounds).

Atlanta Hawks two-way guard Keshon Gilbert finished the contest with 28 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes of action. Gilbert has recorded 20-or-more points, five-or-more rebounds and five-or-more assists in five of his seven games with the Skyhawks.

Third-year center Isaih Moore posted 21 points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes, marking his third straight game with 10-or-more rebounds. Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis also finished the contest with 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Rookie guard Kobe Johnson continued tonight's trend, recording 20 points and six rebounds in 36 minutes of action.

Each team struggled to find their rhythm early in the contest as they shot a combined 7-of-21 from the field and committed seven total turnovers through the first six minutes of the opening period. The Skyhawks were able to build a 35-25 lead to end the first quarter after going on a 13-5 run in the final four minutes.

In the second period, the Magic sparked a 19-8 run that gave them a 44-43 lead midway through the quarter. The Skyhawks punched back with a 15-4 rally of their own to regain the lead and close the period ahead, 67-61.

The game of runs continued in the third period, which saw Osceola tie the contest 80-80 after a 13-2 stretch. The Skyhawks would regain the lead once again, narrowly outscoring the Magic 11-8 through the final seven minutes of the third, entering the fourth with a 91-88 advantage.

Osceola got off to a strong start in the fourth quarter, going on another 13-4 run with the help of seven points from center William Baker and two threes from Jevonte Smart. They continued to build on their momentum throughout the period, shooting 7-13 from beyond the arc and surviving yet another Skyhawks surge to win the game, 129-120.

The Magic were led by fifth-year forward Phillip Wheeler, who netted 30 points and five assists in 33 minutes. Jevonte Smart and Colin Castleton scored 22 and 21 points respectively, with Smart contributing seven assists and Castleton grabbing 16 boards.

The Skyhawks will travel to Greensboro, North Carolina, for their final two games of the season in a back-to-back against the Greensboro Swarm on Mar. 27 at 7:00 p.m. and Mar. 28 at 6:00 p.m.

To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 25, 2026

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