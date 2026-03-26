Spurs Close Strong, Defeat Remix 99-93
Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (22-12) defeated the Rip City Remix (18-17), 99-93, on Wednesday evening at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Kyle Mangas led the Spurs with 26 points, while Jayden Nunn contributed 15 points. Harrison Ingram recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds while Emanuel Miller added 11 points.
Austin carried a 50-49 lead into halftime in a back-and-forth first half that featured eight ties and seven lead changes. Mangas led the Spurs with 13 points, while Yang Hansen paced the Remix with 14. Rip City outscored Austin 32-25 in the third quarter to take an 81-75 lead into the final frame. Austin rallied in the fourth quarter, limiting the Remix to 12 points on 29.4% shooting while closing the game on a late run to secure the win.
Hansen finished with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists for Rip City, while Chris Youngblood added 15. Javonte Cooke tallied 14 points.
NEXT UP:
The Spurs will host Rip City again on Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available on FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest.
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