Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Home Finale on 'Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Aaron's' against the Osceola Magic

Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced tonight's 'Fan Appreciation Night presented by Aaron's' against the Osceola Magic has officially sold out, marking the sixth sellout of the 2025-26 season.

Tonight's game marks the Skyhawks' home finale and third sellout in a row, marking the first time in franchise history the Skyhawks have sold out three consecutive games.

"The energy and atmosphere our fans created at our games this season was not just memorable-it was absolutely unique, adding an extra spark to every moment on the court," said Atlanta Hawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. "We cannot express enough our heartfelt gratitude to all of them, whose incredible support has truly meant the world to our players and coaches throughout the season. Fan Appreciation Night is always a highlight for us, providing a wonderful opportunity to show our thanks and celebrate the unwavering dedication they bring to the team. This year's event will be especially meaningful, as we cap off the season with our third consecutive sellout-a testament to how much their enthusiasm inspires us."

A limited number of standing room only tickets are available at cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

During the 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season during 2023-24, and tying it in 2024-25.

To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.







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