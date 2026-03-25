Motor City Cruises Past Greensboro, Make Franchise History with Three Double-Doubles

Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise continued their late-season surge Wednesday afternoon, defeating the Greensboro Swarm 143-132 at Wayne State Fieldhouse, while making franchise history. For the first time in team history, three Cruise players recorded double-doubles in the same game, powering Motor City to its 19th win in the last 25 games since Jan. 11.

Motor City seized control early with a 15-4 run midway through the first quarter, setting the tone for an explosive offensive night. The Cruise poured in 40 points in the opening frame and never trailed, carrying that momentum into the second quarter with a 14-6 burst to extend the lead to double digits.

The Cruise broke the game open before halftime, using a late 13-3 run to take an 85-61 lead into the break. Motor City shot 71.1 percent in the first half and assisted on the majority of its made field goals, showcasing its ball movement and efficiency. The Swarm responded in the second half outscoring Motor City 71-58, but the first half deficit wasn't enough for Greensboro to overcome.

Isaac Jones led the way with 33 points and 11 rebounds, marking his fifth 30-point performance of March. Tolu Smith added 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Drew Peterson recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds to complete the historic trio. Chaz Lanier added 19 points, while Brice Williams chipped in 14 off the bench to round out a balanced scoring effort. Williams shot four-of-six from beyond the arc.

The Swarm were led by PJ Hall's 34 points, while Tosan Evbuomwan posted 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Motor City (21-13) finished shooting 58.9 percent from the field and tallied 31 assists, continuing its trend as one of the league's most efficient offensive teams. The Cruise also controlled the interior, outscoring Greensboro 72-60 in the paint.

The Motor City Cruise will continue their final regular season homestand on Friday, March 27 and face the Osceola Magic at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live through The PREP, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and Roku.







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