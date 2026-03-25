Mac McClung Makes History to Become the NBA G League All-Time Leading Scorer

Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung became the NBA G League's all-time leading scorer last night during a career-high, and Windy City franchise record-setting 59-point performance that also set the mark as the third-highest individual scoring game in the G League's 25-year history.

Combining the G League's Tip-Off Tournament, regular season, and playoffs across five seasons competing in the league, the 5,335 points McClung has amassed surpassed guard Renaldo Major, who previously held the record with 5,299 points across ten seasons.

Going into last night's contest against the Birmingham Squadron, McClung was only 24 points shy of the record. With an explosive first half, he tallied 25 points shooting 56% from the field before erupting in the final frame with 30 points to finish the night at 59 points.

The 59-point performance was his second 50-plus point game this season, surpassing the previous franchise scoring record he established on March 10 with a 54-point performance against the College Park Skyhawks.

The Gate City, Va., native credits his coaches and teammates for their support and emphasizes the importance of perspective.

"I think it's a product of good coaches and good teammates putting you in situations like this, and also a product of making the most out of whatever your opportunity is, killing your ego and getting better each year," McClung commented following the game.

He also highlighted the importance of the journey over the destination, saying, "If you kill your ego and work on getting better and be really present, some beautiful things can happen to you."

This season, McClung is ranked among the top ten in the NBA G League in both scoring average and assists per game with 31.8 points per game (1st) and 7.9 assists per game (4th).

McClung can extend his scoring record when Windy City concludes its season this Saturday, March 28 against the Westchester Knicks in White Plains, N.Y.







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