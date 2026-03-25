McClung Becomes NBA G League All-Time Leading Scorer, Bulls Drop Contest to Squadron

Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Birmingham, Ala. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped its contest against the Birmingham Squadron 133-134 on Tuesday night. Leading all scorers was Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung who erupted for a franchise-record and new career-high of 59 points, sinking eight threes to officially become the NBA G League's all-time leading scorer. McClung also tallied 10 assists to make the historic performance a double-double.

Windy City faced Birmingham for the second game of a two-game series and started hot. McClung shot 70% from the field to connect for 18 points and put the Bulls in front by seven at the end of the first frame. Turnovers in the second slowed the momentum for Windy City and Birmingham capitalized to pull ahead 64-60 going into halftime. The third frame saw Windy City forward Keyshawn Bryant attack the basket with back-to-back dunks and lead the Bulls with 10 points. To answer, New Orleans Pelicans two-way center Hunter Dickinson went a perfect 5-for-5 to tally 12 points in the frame to maintain the Squadron's lead going into the finale. Then came fourth-quarter Mac McClung. McClung went off for 30 points in the frame, earned Windy City the lead with a minute to play and carried the last-chance effort by the Bulls. Leading by one-point with four seconds on the clock, a costly foul by Bryant sent New Orleans Pelicans two-way guard Trey Alexander to the line, and the Squadron ended with the victory.

For Windy City, Bryant ended with a near double-double of 23 points and nine rebounds. Windy City forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili tallied 14 points and nine rebounds. Bulls forward Mouhamadou Gueye also grabbed 14 points and rounding out the Bulls in double-digits forward Justin Jackson chipped in 11 points from the bench.

For Birmingham, four of the Squadron's five starters ended with 20-plus points. Alexander notched a double-double of 29 points and 12 assists. Birmingham forward Christian Shumate connected for 27 points and took down 11 boards. Dickinson finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds. Rounding out the high-scorers, New Orleans Pelicans two-way forward Josh Oduro had 22 points and six rebounds.

With the loss the Bulls drop to 15-20 and the Squadron rise to 16-19. Windy City travels North for its season finale against the Westchester Knicks this Saturday, March 28. Tip-off is set for 1:30pm CST and the game will be broadcast on NBA TV, NBAGLeague.com, CHSN and docomo.







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