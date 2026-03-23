Bulls Suffer Defeat to Squadron

Published on March 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Birmingham, Ala. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, suffered defeat to the Birmingham Squadron 119-134 Sunday afternoon. The loss eliminates the Bulls from playoff contention this season. Despite the loss, Chicago Bulls two-way guard Yuki Kawamura notched a double-double of 25 points and a game-high 12 assists.

Birmingham came out firing and maintained that intensity throughout the contest. The Squadron opened the matchup on an 11-0 run and limited the Bulls to only six made field goals in the first frame. With the Squadron shooting nearly 60% from the field, Birmingham secured a 15-point lead going into the second quarter. While the Bulls continued to struggle, connecting just 39% from the field, the Squadron found a rhythm, consistently shooting over 50%. New Orleans Pelicans two-way guard Trey Alexander dominated the first half with 26 points to put Birmingham up by 28 at halftime. The Squadron managed to extend the lead to 32 early in the third frame, but the Bulls chipped away at the lead soon after. Shooting a game-high 65.2% from the field and 55.6% from long-range, the margin was closed to just 13, before ending the frame down by 15. With both teams putting up 32 points in the final frame, the Squadron maintained its lead to take home the victory.

Alongside Kawamura, Windy City forward Mouhamadou Gueye notched his own double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung recorded 22 points, five rebounds and four assists. Bulls forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Bulls forward Keyshawn Bryant each tacked on 13 points.

For the Squadron, Alexander led all scorers with a double-double of 40 points and 10 assists. New Orleans Pelicans two-way forward Josh Oduro tallied another double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds. Squadron forward Christan Shumate put up 20 points and grabbed five rebounds. New Orleans Pelicans two-way center Hunter Dickinson notched the final double-double of the afternoon with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 15-19 while the Squadron improve to 15-19. Windy City will play the second game of the two-game series against the Squadron this Tuesday, March 24th. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm CST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, CHSN (tape delay) and NBA docomo.







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