Santa Cruz Falls 121-103 to Stockton Kings

Published on March 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







STOCKTON, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (14-19) fell 121-103 to the Stockton Kings (21-12) on Sunday night at Adventist Health Arena on the second half of a back-to-back weekend.

Center Marques Bolden notched his second consecutive 20-point performance, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds, and two blocks. Guard Taevion Kinsey tallied 16 points-14 in the fourth quarter-and five assists. Guard/forward Jordan Hall filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Forward Jack Clark and guard Chance McMillian notched 11 points apiece, with McMillian contributing an additional eight assists. Coming off the bench, forward Ja'Vier Francis tallied 11 points and seven rebounds, while guard Trey Galloway notched 10 points and seven rebounds.

Guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries (26 points), guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (25 points), and guard Mitchell Mascari (22 points) led the Kings with 20-plus point performances. In addition to Nelson Jr. and Mascari's production off the bench, guard KJ Jones II contributed 18 points and five rebounds. Forward Jaylin Williams and forward/center Gabe Levin tallied 12-rebound double-doubles for Stockton, finishing with 11 points and 10 points, respectively.

The Warriors struggled to contain Jeffries in the opening period as he single-handedly matched Santa Cruz's 16 points, guiding the Kings to a 26-16 lead after 12 minutes of action. Santa Cruz erased a 15-point gap with a 16-4 run midway through the second quarter to make it a one-possession game, 45-42, with 2:25 left in the frame. Led by 11 combined points from Francis and Galloway during the Sea Dubs' surge, Santa Cruz entered intermission trailing 49-44.

The Kings erupted for 37 points in the third quarter, shooting 7-for-15 from deep to reestablish a double-digit advantage six minutes into the frame. Bolden, who finished the period with a team-high 11 points, helped Santa Cruz cut the margin back to three, 72-69; however, a closing 14-2 Stockton run lifted the Kings to a 86-71 lead heading into the final frame. The Warriors were unable to cut into the deficit over the closing quarter as Kinsey and Nelson Jr. clocked 14-point frames for their respective sides. After the gap ballooned to 113-90 with three minutes to play, the Kings coasted to a 121-103 victory.

Following their road finale in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 24, the Warriors return to Santa Cruz for a two-game homestand to close out the 2025-26 NBA G League regular season. The Sea Dubs will host the Texas Legends on Friday, March 27, for 'Valkyries Night,' followed by 'Fan Appreciation Night' on Saturday, March 28. For more information on the Santa Cruz Warriors, please visit santacruzbasketball.com or call (831) 713-4400. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android.







NBA G League Stories from March 22, 2026

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