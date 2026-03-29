Miller Jr. Shines in Santa Cruz Season Finale as Warriors Fall, 134-116, to Texas

Published on March 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - Guard Franco Miller Jr. erupted for a career-high 35 points off the bench as the Santa Cruz Warriors (14-22) fell 134-116 to the Texas Legends (14-22) on Saturday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena in the final game of the 2025-26 regular season.

Miller Jr.'s 35 points came on 7-for-14 shooting from beyond the arc, while adding five assists and two steals. Forward Jack Clark and guard Taevion Kinsey logged 18 points apiece, with Clark adding seven rebounds. Center Marques Bolden neared a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds, while guard Trey Galloway added 15 points to the Warriors' effort.

Two-way center Moussa Cisse notched a double-double with 29 points and 14 rebounds, while forward Dalano Banton tallied 28 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds. Guard Sheldon Edwards Jr. (22 points) and two-way guard John Poulakidas (21 points) also contributed 20-point performances for the Legends.

Bolden ignited the Sea Dubs' offense with eight quick points to edge the Warriors ahead 12-10 early. Boosted by 18 combined bench points from Miller Jr. and Galloway, Santa Cruz closed the opening frame with a 32-27 lead. However, the Legends seized control in the second, rattling off seven three-pointers while holding the Sea Dubs to 2-for-15 from deep. Texas utilized a 15-0 run to balloon the lead to 18, 61-43, before heading into the breakup 65-48.

Santa Cruz erupted for a season-high-tying 43 points in the third quarter, drilling seven three-pointers to slash the deficit. Miller Jr. spearheaded the comeback attempt with 12 points in the frame, while the starters combined for 25 to pull the Warriors within eight, 99-91, heading into the fourth. After cutting the margin to four, 104-100, with ten minutes to play, the Warriors gave up 10 unanswered points as the Legends regained a double-digit advantage. Behind another barrage of seven three-pointers in the final frame, Texas pulled away for the 134-116 victory.

For more information on the Santa Cruz Warriors, please visit santacruzbasketball.com or call (831) 713-4400. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android.







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