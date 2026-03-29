Greensboro Swarm Earn No. 2 Seed, Set to Host First-Ever Home Playoff Game March 31 against Maine Celtics

Published on March 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, will host their first home playoff game in franchise history on Tuesday, March 31, at 6:30  p.m. ET against the Maine Celtics. The Swarm (24-12) earned the No.  2 seed in the Eastern Conference and will face the No.  7-seeded Celtics (18-18) at Novant Health Fieldhouse, with coverage also airing on Samsung TV.

The Swarm earned home-court advantage after notching a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, finishing the season with franchise records in regular-season wins (24) and combined wins (34) between the regular season and Tip-Off Tournament. With a First Round win, the Swarm would also be in line to host its Eastern Conference Semifinals game versus the winner of the Cleveland Charge (3) and Capital City Go-Go (6).

Tickets for the Swarm's first-round playoff game are available here.

This season's playoff format features four rounds and 16 total teams, the eight top teams from the Eastern Conference and the eight top teams from the Western Conference. The playoffs begin on March  31 with three single-elimination rounds, culminating with the best-of-three NBA G League Finals presented by Google starting April  8, played in a 1-1-1 format.

The top four seeds in each conference will host first-round games, with the higher seed hosting each subsequent single-elimination matchup through the Conference Finals. The higher-seeded conference champion will host Game 1 of the NBA G League Finals presented by Google and, if necessary, Game 3 to determine the champion.

2026 NBA G League Playoff Schedule

March 31 / April 1 - First Round (Single Elimination)

April 3 - Second Round (Single Elimination)

April 5 - Conference Finals (Single Elimination)

April 8 - NBA G League Finals: Game 1

April 10 - NBA G League Finals: Game 2

April 13 - NBA G League Finals: Game 3 (if necessary)

NBA G League First-Round Playoff Games

Eastern Conference:

(1) Osceola Magic vs. (8) Long Island Nets | April 1 at 7:30 PM ET (Prime)

(2) Greensboro Swarm vs. (7) Maine Celtics | March 31 at 6:30 PM ET (Samsung)

(3) Cleveland Charge vs. (6) Capital City Go-Go | April 1 at 7:30 PM ET (Samsung)

(4) Raptors 905 vs. (5) Motor City Cruise | March 31 at 7:00 PM ET (Prime)

Western Conference:

(1) South Bay Lakers vs. (8) San Diego Clippers | March 31 at 10:00 PM ET (ESPNU)

(2) Mexico City Capitanes vs. (7) Rip City Remix | April 1 at 10:00 PM ET (Samsung)

(3) Stockton Kings vs. (6) Iowa Wolves | April 1 at 9:30 PM ET (Prime)

(4) Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. (5) Austin Spurs | March 31 at 8:30 PM ET (Samsung)







NBA G League Stories from March 29, 2026

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