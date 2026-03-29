Legends Close the Season with a 134-116 Win over Santa Cruz

Published on March 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Santa Cruz, CA - The Texas Legends (14-22) closed out the 2025-26 season with a 134-116 victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors (14-22) on Saturday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

In a high-scoring contest, the two teams traded momentum early as Santa Cruz held a 32-27 lead after the first quarter. The Legends responded with a strong second period, outscoring the Warriors 38-16 to take control and carry a 65-48 lead into halftime. Santa Cruz made a push in the third, putting up 43 points to cut into the deficit, but Texas answered in the fourth with a 35-25 advantage to secure the win.

Moussa Cisse led the Legends with his 13th double-double of the season, finishing with 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting along with a game-high 14 rebounds and six blocks. Dalano Banton added 28 points and 12 assists to record a near triple-double performance, while John Poulakidas knocked down six three-pointers, finishing with 21 points.

Sheldon Edwards contributed 22 points off the bench, connecting on five three-pointers, as Texas shot 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Franco Miller Jr. led Santa Cruz with 35 points, while Taevion Kinsey added 18. Jack Clark also contributed 18 points as the Warriors shot 39.3 percent from the field.

With the win, the Legends closed the season on a three-game winning streak.







NBA G League Stories from March 29, 2026

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