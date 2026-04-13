Dalano Banton Signs with Boston Celtics

Published on April 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - Texas Legends guard Dalano Banton has signed a standard contract with the Boston Celtics, the team announced. This marks his third NBA call-up of the 2025-26 season and second with Boston. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Banton (6-8, 205) appeared in 30 games for the Legends in the regular season, all starts, averaging 25.0 points (top-five in the NBA G League), 3.7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in 33.2 minutes per game. He shot 42.5% from the field and 77.4% from the free-throw line, scoring 20+ points 22 times and 30+ points 11 times, including a career-high 37 points on three separate occasions.

The Toronto, Ontario native was originally selected by his hometown Toronto Raptors with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Banton joined the Legends following four NBA seasons with Toronto, Boston, and Portland. In 222 career NBA appearances (19 starts), he has averaged 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 14.5 minutes per game.

Banton's signing marks the fifth NBA call-up for the Legends during the 2025-26 season and the 50th in franchise history.

For more team updates, visit www.TexLegends.com or follow @TexasLegends on social media.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from April 13, 2026

Dalano Banton Signs with Boston Celtics - Texas Legends

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