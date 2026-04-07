Jamarion Sharp Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Defensive Team
Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
Frisco, TX - The NBA G League today announced that Texas Legends center Jamarion Sharp has been named to the 2025-26 All-NBA G League Defensive Team.
The 7-foot-5 center appeared in 25 games in the regular season for the Legends, averaging 7.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game (97 total) in 24.9 minutes.
Sharp becomes the fourth player in franchise history to earn All-Defensive Team honors, joining Sean Williams (2010-11, 2011-12), Eric Griffin (2014-15), and Michael Eric (2015-16).
Sharp was also named the 2025-26 Kia NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year in his second season with the Legends.
For more team updates, visit www.TexLegends.com or follow @TexasLegends on social media.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
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