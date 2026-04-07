South Bay Lakers Guard RJ Davis Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Rookie Team
Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
EL SEGUNDO - South Bay Lakers guard RJ Davis has been named to the 2025-26 All-NBA G League Rookie Team. He is the ninth player in franchise history to be named to the all-rookie team.
Davis appeared in 13 Tip-Off Tournament games (10 starts) for South Bay, averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 30.6 minutes. He also appeared in 36 regular-season contests (31 starts), averaging 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 29.2 minutes while shooting 45.9% from 3-point range. Davis was selected to participate in the NBA G League Next Up Game during NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles.
The 24-year-old reached double figures in 38 games, including 24 contests of 20 or more points, four 30-point performances and one 40-point outing. He posted two double-doubles on the season (Dec. 27 at Oklahoma City and Jan. 24 vs. Mexico City) and one triple-double (Jan. 29 vs. Salt Lake City).
Davis was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Jan. 26-Feb. 1 after recording his first career triple-double Jan. 29 versus Salt Lake City, finishing with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The University of North Carolina product followed with a career-high 45 points (15-22 FG, 6-9 3FG, 4-4 FT), adding five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks versus the Stars Jan. 31.
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