South Bay Lakers Fall to Stockton in Western Conference Finals

Published on April 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers fell to the Stockton Kings 101-97 Sunday night at UCLA Health Training Center in the third round of the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google.

Four South Bay players scored double figures, led by guard RJ Davis, who recorded 28 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Los Angeles Lakers two-way forward Drew Timme added 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks. Two-way guard Chris Mañon recorded a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. Forward Arthur Kaluma contributed 16 points and four rebounds as a reserve.

South Bay built a nine-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before Stockton closed the game on a 21-8 run to secure its second consecutive Western Conference title.

Five Stockton players scored in double figures, including four starters. Forward DaQuan Jeffries led the Kings with 27 points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks. Guard Dexter Dennis added 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block. Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. contributed 18 points, two rebounds, three assists and one block. Center Gabe Levin recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while two-way forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. added 14 points, eight rebounds, one assist, four steals and one block.







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