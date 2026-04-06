Stockton Advances to NBA G League Finals for Second Straight Season

Published on April 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The No. 3 seed Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, stunned the top-seeded South Bay Lakers, 101-97, in the Western Conference Finals of the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google, punching their ticket to the NBA G League Finals for a second consecutive season.

Forward DaQuan Jeffries led Stockton with 27 points, adding five assists and two blocks. Guard Dexter Dennis scored 19 points and knocked down six three-pointers, while Jameer Nelson Jr. contributed 18 points off the bench. Forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. and center Gabe Levin each chipped in 14.

South Bay was led by guard RJ Davis, who poured in 28 points, while center Drew Timme added 19.

The first quarter was closely fought, with the teams exchanging baskets throughout. Neither side built a lead larger than four points, as South Bay edged ahead 28-17 entering the second.

The Kings trailed by seven (50-43), with 3:48 remaining, but quickly pulled even behind baskets from Nelson Jr. and Levin. Stockton briefly took a one-point lead in the closing seconds before South Bay center Timme converted a jump hook to give the Lakers a 56-55 edge at halftime.

The Lakers came out strong in the third, surging to a nine-point lead at the 6:20 mark and prompting a Kings timeout. South Bay pushed the lead to 11, but Stockton answered with a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to one. The Lakers steadied themselves and entered the fourth quarter up 78-74.

South Bay opened the fourth with a nine-point lead (89-80), but the Kings rallied behind Dennis, who hit his fifth and sixth three-pointers to erase the deficit and tie the game late. After trading triples down the stretch, Levin's one-handed putback dunk with 20 seconds left put the Kings ahead for good. A defensive stop and two free throws sealed a 101-97 win.

The Kings now head to Greensboro, N.C., to take on the No. 2 seed Greensboro Swarm for game one of the finals on Wednesday, April 8. Tip-off is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT. Fans can stream live on ESPNews.







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