Toronto Raptors Sign Key to 10-Day Contract

Published on April 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have signed guard Tyreke Key. This marks the fifth call-up for the Raptors 905 this season.

Key, 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, averaged 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 24.5 minutes in 47 games (16 starts) with Raptors 905 this season. He shot .514 (241-469) from the field, .400 (74-185) from three-point range, and .860 (86-100) from the free throw line. Key scored in double figures in 33 games, including 20 or more points 13 times, and helped the 905 earn the number one seed in the league's Tip-Off Tournament, reach the 2025 G League Winter Showcase Final, and clinch a playoff berth.

A native of Celina, Tennessee, Key joined the 905 prior to the start of the 2024-25 season following one year overseas in Belgium (2023-24). He played collegiately at Indiana State (2017-21), where he was a two-time All-MVC First Team selection before transferring to Tennessee as a fifth-year senior (2022-23).







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