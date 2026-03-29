Raptors 905 Tame Herd, Earn League Best Record

Published on March 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (23-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Wisconsin Herd (10-26) 138-115 Saturday evening, securing the best overall record through the tip-off tournament and regular season (37-13).

AJ Lawson went to work putting up a game-high 31 points, seven rebounds, an assist, and a steal in the victory. Mark Sears also contributed 31 points of his own, adding two rebounds and four assists to the stat sheet.

Alijah Martin and Markelle Fultz were just shy of a double-double, putting up 23 points and nine rebounds, and 18 points and nine assists, respectively. Stephen Thompson closed out his season with a triple-double, adding 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Wisconsin's effort.

The Raptors 905 will host the first round of the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google on Tuesday, March 31, as they host the five-seed Motor City Cruise. Tip-off scheduled for 7:00 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 36 36 33 33 104 LAWSON 31 SAMUEL 15 FULTZ 9

HERD 26 22 34 33 106 SEARS 31 THOMPSON 10 THOMPSON 10







NBA G League Stories from March 29, 2026

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