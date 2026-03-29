Raptors 905 Tame Herd, Earn League Best Record
Published on March 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905 (23-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Wisconsin Herd (10-26) 138-115 Saturday evening, securing the best overall record through the tip-off tournament and regular season (37-13).
AJ Lawson went to work putting up a game-high 31 points, seven rebounds, an assist, and a steal in the victory. Mark Sears also contributed 31 points of his own, adding two rebounds and four assists to the stat sheet.
Alijah Martin and Markelle Fultz were just shy of a double-double, putting up 23 points and nine rebounds, and 18 points and nine assists, respectively. Stephen Thompson closed out his season with a triple-double, adding 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Wisconsin's effort.
The Raptors 905 will host the first round of the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google on Tuesday, March 31, as they host the five-seed Motor City Cruise. Tip-off scheduled for 7:00 pm.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS
905 36 36 33 33 104 LAWSON 31 SAMUEL 15 FULTZ 9
HERD 26 22 34 33 106 SEARS 31 THOMPSON 10 THOMPSON 10
NBA G League Stories from March 29, 2026
- Austin Spurs Clinch No. 5 Seed in 2026 NBA G League Playoffs - Austin Spurs
- Raptors 905 Tame Herd, Earn League Best Record - Raptors 905
- Maine Celtics Face Greensboro in First Round of NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google - Maine Celtics
- Iowa Wolves to Play Stockton Kings in Quarterfinal Matchup of 2026 NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google - Iowa Wolves
- Osceola Magic to Host Long Island Nets in Eastern Confernce Playoffs Opening Round on April 1 - Osceola Magic
- Greensboro Swarm Earn No. 2 Seed, Set to Host First-Ever Home Playoff Game March 31 against Maine Celtics - Greensboro Swarm
- Miller Jr. Shines in Santa Cruz Season Finale as Warriors Fall, 134-116, to Texas - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Legends Close the Season with a 134-116 Win over Santa Cruz - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.