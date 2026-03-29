Iowa Wolves to Play Stockton Kings in Quarterfinal Matchup of 2026 NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google

Published on March 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves are headed to the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs for the first time since becoming the Iowa Wolves. Iowa clinched their trip to the playoffs on Wednesday, March 25 after the Rip City Remix lost to the Austin Spurs.

The Wolves (#6 seed) will face the Stockton Kings (#3 seed) in a single-elimination game at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California on Wednesday, April 1 at 8:30 PM CT. The game will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Iowa Wolves will be hosting a watch party for the game, presented by SpeedPro. It will be taking place at Big Grove Brewery, located at 555 17 th St in Des Moines, Iowa. The watch party is free to attend. Doors will open at 7:30 PM.







NBA G League Stories from March 29, 2026

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