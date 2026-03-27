Iowa Wolves Race Towards Postseason with Win over Oklahoma City Blue

Published on March 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves are racing towards the postseason after a 133-106 win over the Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday night.

The Wolves (20-15) and Blue (12-23) kicked off the game with a very back-and-forth first quarter. The Wolves grabbed a quick 4-0 lead before the Blue retaliated. There were two different lead changes in the first quarter, ending with the Wolves up 30-29. Enrique Freeman scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds. The Blue had five turnovers in the first quarter, leading to seven Iowa points.

The Wolves surged in the second quarter, outscoring the Blue 36-23. The Wolves led by as many as 16 points in this quarter. Zyon Pullin and CJ Fulton led this charge, scoring 15 and 8 points, respectively. The Wolves scored six three-pointers in the second quarter. The score heading into halftime was 66-52.

The Wolves continued their charge heading into the second half of the game. They outscored the Blue 67-54 throughout the third and fourth quarters, leading by as many as 29 points at times. The Wolves shot 59.6% from the field in the second half, while the Blue shot 51.3%.

Zyon Pullin led scoring for the Wolves with 35 points and seven assists. Rocco Zikarsky tallied another double-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks. All five Iowa starters were in double digits, joined by Donte Ingram and CJ Fulton off the bench.

The Blue were led by Dariq Whitehead, who had 23 points. He was joined by Nikola Topic and Bryce Thompson, who both scored 20 points.

The Wolves play their final game of the regular season against the Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, March 28. The Wolves clinched their spot in the NBA G League Playoffs on Wednesday, March 25. Schedule and opponent details will be released at a later date.







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