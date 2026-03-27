Boom Tops Charge in Season Finale

Published on March 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (16-20) concluded the 2025-26 season in winning fashion, defeating the Cleveland Charge (22-13), 134-112, on Thursday night at the newly renamed Riverview Health Arena at Innovation Mile.

Keion Brooks Jr. notched his fourth double-double in a Boom jersey, finishing with a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds on 12-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-6 from three-point range. M.J. Iraldi recorded 18 points, five assists and four rebounds, while DaJuan Gordon added 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists off the bench. Jordan Bell filled the stat sheet, finishing with 14 points, seven assists, five blocks and three rebounds.

For Cleveland, Riley Minix led the team with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. Tristan Enaruna, Miller Kopp and Malaki Branham scored 16 points each.

The Boom quickly got out to a 13-5 advantage early in the opening period after a perfect start from the field, connecting on their first four shot attempts and forcing the Charge to burn a timeout. Cleveland gathered themselves, using a pair of scoring runs to pull ahead by six late in the frame. Cameron Hildreth scored 11 of his 13 points in the first quarter to help even the score at 32-32 heading into the second quarter. M.J. Iraldi saw the court for the first time in the second quarter and immediately sparked the Boom, helping the team build a 12-point lead with 4:25 remaining in the half. Iraldi posted a 12-point quarter in 10 minutes of action while shooting 3-of-4 from the field in that span. As a team, the Boom shot 62.5 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from behind the arc in the first half to carve out a 68-60 advantage at the halfway mark.

The Boom continued to remain in front throughout the third quarter, even withstanding an 11-3 run from the Charge that pulled Cleveland within four points. Thanks to a strong frame from Brooks Jr., the Boom carried a 10-point advantage (99-89) after three quarters of play. Noblesville grasped full control of the game in the fourth quarter after opening the period with a 13-2 run, taking a 21-point lead with 9:21 remaining in regulation. The Boom extended the lead to 25 points late in the frame - its largest lead of the game - before cruising to the victory. Eight Boom players finished in double figures, marking just the third time this regular season the team has accomplished the feat.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 26, 2026

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