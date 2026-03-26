Skyforce Set for High-Stakes Road Test against South Bay

Published on March 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







The Sioux Falls Skyforce head west this week for one of their most important stretches of the season, opening a two-game set against the South Bay Lakers on Thursday night in El Segundo, California. With the postseason race tightening and just two games remaining, every result carries added weight in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Sioux Falls enters the series having split recent matchups against Austin, Stockton, and Mexico City, three of the top teams in the Western Conference. That stretch demonstrates the Skyforce's ability to compete with the league's top competition.

Statistically, Sioux Falls has been one of the most balanced teams in the NBA G League this season. The team ranks second in defensive rating (109.7) and leads the league in assists per game (29.5), reflecting strong ball movement and efficient offensive execution. Sioux Falls also ranks first in fast break points (19.3) and third in points in the paint (60.2), showing their effectiveness both in transition and in the halfcourt. The team shoots 49.1 percent from the field, seventh in the league.

Individually, the Skyforce feature two of the league's top scorers. Miami HEAT two-way guard Jahmir Young ranks second in the G League with 25.8 points per game while also ranking fifth in assists with 8.8 per contest. Josh Christopher contributes 22.7 points per game, placing him among the league's top 15 scorers, and ranks fifth in steals with 2.2 per game.

South Bay recently put together an 11-game winning streak, demonstrating their capacity to dominate offensively. The Lakers rank third in points per game at 121.3 and third in offensive rating (119.6), while leading the league in field goal percentage at 59.9 percent and ranking third in three-point percentage at 38.2. Their combination of efficiency and scoring depth makes them one of the most dangerous offenses in the G League.

Former Skyforce player Malik Williams is a key contributor for South Bay, averaging 15.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. His presence inside the paint, combined with the Lakers' overall offensive efficiency, gives them multiple ways to generate points and control the floor.

Thursday's matchup is scheduled for a 9:00 p.m. CST tip-off on ESPN+, with the regular season finale set for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. CST on Prime Video. Both games will take place at the UCLA Health Training Center, setting the stage for a playoff-like environment as teams battle for position.

The Skyforce now head into the final stretch of the playoff push, leaning on their balanced attack, league-leading assists, and strength in transition and the paint.







NBA G League Stories from March 26, 2026

Skyforce Set for High-Stakes Road Test against South Bay - Sioux Falls Skyforce

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