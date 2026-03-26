Greensboro Swarm to Host First Home Playoff Game in Franchise History March 31 Or April 1

Published on March 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, will host its first home playoff game in franchise history on Tuesday, March 31, or Wednesday, April 1, during the team's 10th anniversary season.

The Swarm becomes the second team in the NBA G League's Eastern Conference to clinch home-court advantage, having earned a top four seed with a 23-11 record, with two regular-season games remaining. Greensboro is set to host the contest at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

Fans can secure tickets for its historic playoff opener here, with additional details regarding game time and opponent being announced once finalized.

Greensboro heads to the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, amid a historic season that has seen the team capture its first-ever NBA G League Winter Showcase Tournament and reach a franchise-record 33 wins and counting between Tip-Off and regular-season play. It earned its first-round home-court nod on Thursday, following the Wisconsin Herd's 106-104 victory against Raptors 905.

Should the Swarm win its first-round game, tickets for a potential second-round home game on Friday, April 3, are available here. For assistance or to speak to a representative, contact the Greensboro Swarm at 336-907-3600 during regular business hours or visit gsoswarm.com.

With a top four seed secured, Greensboro aims to finish the regular season strong and further solidify its playoff position as the Eastern Conference race heats up. The 2026 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, feature single-elimination contests in the opening three conference rounds, culminating in a best-of-three NBA G League Finals.

For continued coverage, visit gsoswarm.com or follow @greensboroswarm on social media.

2026 NBA G League Playoff Schedule

March 31 / April 1 - First Round (Single Elimination)

April 3 - Second Round (Single Elimination)

April 5 - Conference Finals (Single Elimination)

April 8 - NBA G League Finals: Game 1

April 10 - NBA G League Finals: Game 2

April 13 - NBA G League Finals: Game 3 (if necessary)







NBA G League Stories from March 26, 2026

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