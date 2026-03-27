Charge Lose in Noblesville

Published on March 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge forward Miller Kopp vs. the Noblesville Boom

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Noblesvile Boom) Cleveland Charge forward Miller Kopp vs. the Noblesville Boom(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Noblesvile Boom)

NOBLESVILLE, IN - The Cleveland Charge (22-13) lost to the Noblesville Boom (16-20), 134-112, at The Arena at Innovation Mile on Thursday night.

Cleveland was led by Riley Minix's 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Tristan Enaruna, Miller Kopp, and Malaki Branham each scored 16 points for the Charge. Darius Brown added 10 points, nine assists, and a pair of steals.

The Boom's Keion Books Jr. led all scorers with 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting with 12 rebounds and two steals. Jordan Bell provided 14 points, seven assists, three steals, and five blocks for the Boom. M.J. Iraldi came off the bench to score 18 points and dish five assists.

The Charge wrap up the regular season with Fan Salute Night against the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets) on Saturday, March 28 at 7:00 p.m. - The first 2,000 guests in the building receive a bobblehead of Charge alum and Cavs F Nae'Qwan Tomlin courtesy of Jet Express! TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

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NBA G League Stories from March 26, 2026

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