Stockton Kings Announce Special Presale Offer for 2026 Playoffs

Published on March 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Today, the Stockton Kings, defending 2024-25 NBA G League Champions and G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced a limited-time presale offer ahead of a potential first-round home game for the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google.

If Stockton secures a home playoff game, fans can take advantage of two special offers:

Two Tickets for $20

Waitlist access for two VIP floor seats for $100

These offers are limited, so fans are encouraged to act quickly. The regular season concludes on Saturday, March 28, after which playoff seeding and matchups will be finalized.

Should the Kings secure a top-four seed, Stockton's first-round playoff game would be played on Tuesday, March 31, or Wednesday, April 1, at Adventist Health Arena.

In the event a home playoff game does not occur, all purchasers will receive a code for an equivalent ticket offer to the 2026-27 NBA G League home opener.

For more information, visit StocktonKings.com.







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