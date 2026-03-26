Isaiah Roby Named 2025-26 NBA G League Community Assist Award Winner

Published on March 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







WHITE PLAINS, NY - The NBA G League announced today that forward Isaiah Roby of the Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks has been named the recipient of the 2025-26 NBA G League Community Assist Award for his commitment and impact within the Westchester County community throughout the season. Roby's embodiment of a true leader on the court extends to his passion and dedicated efforts off the court, uplifting families and local youth through meaningful engagement and support. His dedication to serving those in need makes him the first player in Westchester Knicks history to receive this honor. In recognition of his efforts, Roby will receive a $10,000 donation from the NBA G League to a charity of his choice.

"My commitment to giving back comes from my own upbringing. I grew up in a single parent household with three brothers. It was stressful, we struggled, but we were blessed to have people in our community who helped us when we needed it most. Whether it's giving out food, school supplies, mentoring, or putting on a camp, basketball has given me a platform to show my purpose is bigger than the game and I love being able to pour back into the communities that help shaped me."

The NBA G League Community Assist Award honors a player who reflects the passion and commitment for serving the community and fans. The recipient is selected based on demonstrations of meaningful commitments to the community through impact, evidence of a sustained and ongoing effort, development of strong community partnerships, innovation, and creativity.

This winter, Roby sponsored, organized, and participated in a Thanksgiving Turkey Distribution at the Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club as part of the Season of Giving. Through his leadership and generosity, he donated and distributed more than 100 turkeys to families in Mount Vernon ahead of the holiday. Prior to the distribution, Roby cultivated a welcoming and interactive environment by engaging with local children and families-taking photos and signing autographs. In support of Roby's community initiative, several of his teammates attended the event, assisting with activities and playing basketball with the youth.

Additionally in December, Roby partnered with the Garden of Dreams Foundation to visit The Children's Village in Dobbs Ferry, a nationally recognized non-profit organization supporting youth facing significant life challenges, including foster care placement, family instability, and educational disruption. During this visit, Roby helped serve hot meals to approximately 230 youth and residents. In addition, Roby spent time interacting and engaging with the youth throughout- playing games and participating in an open-panel discussion where he answered questions about life and basketball.

Roby's commitment to community began even before the season, with two charitable initiatives in his home state of Illinois. He partnered with Cradles to Crayons for the Isaiah Roby and Cradles to Crayons Back to School Impact initiative and with SOS Children's Villages for the Isaiah Roby Back to School Bash, helping provide and distribute hundreds of backpacks and essential school supplies to underserved youth. Roby's dedication to service is rooted in his upbringing and reflected in his continued efforts to make a meaningful difference.







NBA G League Stories from March 26, 2026

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