Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Long Island Nets: March 24, 2026

Published on March 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Long Island Nets at 7:00PM ET. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs LIN:

Uniondale, NY (3/1/26) - The Westchester Knicks (9-16), fell short in their comeback bid against the Long Island Nets, 111-117, despite a strong second-half surge. Long Island set the tone early, racing out to a 21-7 lead behind Brooklyn Nets assignment Drake Powell, who scored 10 of his 13 total points in the opening quarter. Westchester struggled to find any sort of rhythm looking disjointed on offense to start the game, trailing 18-34 after the first quarter. The Knicks regrouped in the second quarter, leaning on returning veteran T.J. Warren after falling behind by as many as 20 points (biggest deficit). Warren poured in 11 points in the period, helping Westchester trim the deficit to 52-63 at halftime. He finished with 18 points and four rebounds.

After a shaky start to the third quarter prompted wholesale substitutions, Westchester responded with a 15-5 run to pull within one, 67-68. Strong defensive stands fueled the surge, highlighted by the energy and bench production of guard Manny Obaseki, who helped hold Long Island to just 20 points in the quarter-their lowest of the game. Westchester carried that momentum into the fourth, taking their first lead at 91-90 and building it to as many as five with six minutes remaining. With the game tied at 99, Long Island answered with a decisive 12-4 run to go up 103-111. Nets guard Malachi Smith delivered the knockout blows, scoring 13 of his team-high 22 points in the final frame. He added three rebounds and four assists. Westchester couldn't halt the late surge, ending their winning streak.

Pacôme Dadiet recorded his eighth straight 20-point outing, finishing with 22 points and four made threes. Dillon Jones contributed 17 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.

Last Game Played:

RECAP: The Westchester Knicks (12-22), delivered one of their strongest offensive performances of the season, defeating the Eastern Conference's second-place Greensboro Swarm, 141-131. New York Knicks assignment guard Tyler Kolek set the tone early, erupting for 18 first-quarter points on his way to a career-high 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting (68.2%). Kolek knocked down a career-best nine three-pointers, added 11 assists, and recorded a block. Kolek becomes the first player in franchise history to record 40+ points and 10+ assists in a single game. Fellow Knicks assignment Pacôme Dadiet added a career performance of his own, finishing with 32 points and four assists. Kolek and Dadiet combined for 40 of Westchester's 78 first-half points, helping the Knicks take a 78-68 lead into the break.

Greensboro stayed within reach thanks to Charlotte Hornets assignment Liam McNeely, who poured in 21 of his team-high 33 points before halftime. The opening half featured a blistering pace, 11 lead changes, eight ties, and both teams shooting above 55% from the field. Westchester broke the game open in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 22 points entering the fourth, 117-95. Knicks two-way player Dillon Jones delivered an all-around performance, recording 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists for his first triple-double with Westchester and the fourth of his career. The triple-double for Jones is the most recent display since Dink Pate did so on December 3, 2025, against College Park.

Westchester stretched the lead to as many as 25 points in the final period. While Greensboro held the Knicks to their lowest-scoring quarter (24) in the fourth, the deficit proved too large to overcome as Westchester secured one of its most complete wins of the season. Westchester concluded the game shooting 52.1-percent from the field and 46% from three, also dominating the boards 52 to 36 over the Swarm. Kolek and Dadiet became just the third duo in franchise history to finish a single game with a 40+ point scorer alongside a 30+ point scorer in the same game. For Greensboro, Antonio Reeves finished with 30 points, including eight three-pointers, joining McNeely in the 30-point column.







NBA G League Stories from March 24, 2026

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