LI Nets Fall 114-104 Despite a Career Night from Cattoor

Published on March 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (18-16), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, fell to the Westchester Knicks (13-22), 114-104, in the team's Cross Up Cancer game, presented by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, on Tuesday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island guard Hunter Cattoor led the way with a career-high 25 points, including 19 in the second half, just one game after setting his previous career best of 21 points against Capital City. Cattoor shot 66.7 (8-for-12) from the field and 62.5 percent (5-for-8) from deep while matching his career high with three steals and adding three assists, three rebounds and a block in 36 minutes. Long Island forward D'Andre Davis added 24 points for his fifth consecutive game with 15 or more points, including three 20-point performances. Davis shot 50 percent (10-for-20) from the field and put up seven rebounds, four assists and a block with a career-high three steals in 33 minutes. Long Island guard Alex Schumacher contributed 18 points, matching his highest-scoring game with the Nets, while dishing out six assists and grabbing four rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes off the bench. Long Island center David Muoka added 12 points on 60 percent (6-for-10) shooting from the field to go with eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 30 minutes.

Neither team led by more than five points in the opening frame and the score was tied at 25 entering the second. Long Island went on a 15-4 run from 2:16 in the first to 11:08 in the second before Westchester responded with a 21-9 run from 9:45 to 3:08 in the second. The Nets finished the first half down 55-46 despite holding the Knicks to 27.8 percent (5-for-18) from long range.

Westchester took control with a 13-4 run from 10:04 to 7:48 in the third, but the Nets battled back with a 14-6 spurt from 6:03 to 2:08 in the third while forcing seven turnovers to cut the deficit to single digits entering the fourth, 86-78. Long Island connected on 50 percent (9-for-18) of the team's field-goal attempts in the fourth, but Westchester held on for a 114-104 victory.

Center Ariel Hukporti led the Knicks with 32 points to go with 10 rebounds and four blocks in 37 minutes. Guard Dillon Jones finished with 15 points and six rebounds in 36 minutes.

The Nets will host the Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday, March 25, at 7 p.m. ET for Long Island's final home game of the regular season, while Westchester will return home to finish the regular season against the Windy City Bulls on Saturday, March 28, at 2:30 p.m. ET.







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