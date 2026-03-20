LI Nets Fall Short in 114-104 Loss to Celtics

Published on March 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (18-14), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, fell to Maine Celtics (16-18), 114-104, in the team's Nothin' But Nets game on Thursday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island guard Terry Roberts led the way with a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists to go with five rebounds and four steals, matching his season high for takeaways. Roberts shot 54.5 percent (6-for-11) from the field and 50 percent (2-for-4) from deep while picking up a block in 30 minutes. This marked the fourth career points/assists double-double for Roberts, tied for the third-most in franchise history. Long Island forward D'Andre Davis put up 17 points to go with seven rebounds, three assists and a steal while picking up a career-high three blocks in 33 minutes. Long Island guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, making his home debut with the Nets, finished with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes off the bench.

Long Island forward Tre Scott scored 16 points on 40 percent (4-for-10) shooting from deep as he matched his career high for made 3-pointers. Scott added seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 41 minutes. Long Island center David Muoka pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks along with a steal in 37 minutes. Muoka shot 85.7 percent (6-for-7) from the field and made his first five attempts from the field after entering the game on a streak of six consecutive field goals made, becoming the first Net since 2022 to make 11 consecutive field goal attempts. Long Island guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 10 points in 17 minutes off the bench for his highest-scoring game with the Nets, connecting on 50 percent (4-for-8) of his attempts from the field. Long Island guard Alex Schumacher came off the bench to record 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes.

The Celtics got off to a hot start with an 11-2 run from 11:22 to 7:58 in the first quarter. The Nets scored nine second-chance points and won the offensive rebounding battle by a margin of 5-2 in the first, but the Celtics finished the opening frame with a 28-20 lead. Maine extended the lead to double digits with a 20-8 run from 7:01 to 1:50 in the second quarter and entered the half with a 58-41 advantage. Long Island's defense held the Celtics to just 21.4 percent (3-for-14) from deep in the first half.

After Maine's first field goal of the second half, Long Island scored eight consecutive points as part of a 20-5 run from 11:07 to 6:10 in the third quarter. The Nets locked in defensively, holding Maine to 30.4 percent (7-for-23) from the field in the third to cut the deficit to 80-71 entering the final frame. After a tightly-contested fourth quarter, the Celtics finished the game with a 114-104 victory. The Nets had seven players in double figures, which is tied for the most double-digit scorers by Long Island in a single game this season.

Center Amari Williams led the Celtics with 20 points to go with nine rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes off the bench. Forward Kendall Brown finished with 20 points and six rebounds in 32 minutes.

The Nets will visit the Capital City Go-Go on Sunday, March 22, at 7 p.m. ET, while Maine will return home to host the Cleveland Charge on Sunday, March 22, at 12 p.m. ET.







NBA G League Stories from March 19, 2026

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