Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard/Forward Jordan Hall

Published on March 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have acquired guard/forward Jordan Hall from the available player pool, it was announced today.

Hall, 24, has appeared in 21 games (nine starts) for the Texas Legends this season, averaging 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 24.6 minutes per game. Over four seasons with the Austin Spurs, Long Island Nets, Windy City Bulls, and Legends, the 6'7" guard/forward holds NBA G League career averages of 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 26.5 minutes across 198 appearances.

Following two collegiate seasons at Saint Joseph's, the New Jersey native appeared in nine games (zero starts) as a two-way player for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022-23 NBA season, tallying 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in 83 minutes played.

Hall will wear #22 for the Warriors and will be active for the team's contest against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers tonight, Thursday, March 19.

Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@goldenstate.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.







NBA G League Stories from March 19, 2026

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