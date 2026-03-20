Clippers Earn Season-High Margin in Victory over Suns

Published on March 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers earned their largest win of the season with a 113-87 victory over the Valley Suns on Thursday night at Frontwave Arena. The 87 points allowed marked a season-low for any Clippers opponent.

The Clippers held the Suns scoreless until the 2:58 mark of the third quarter and limited Valley to just 10 points in the period, the fewest allowed by San Diego in any quarter this season. The Suns shot 21.1% from the field and 16.7% from three-point range, while the Clippers converted 37.5% from beyond-the-arc. San Diego forced six turnovers and allowed just one free-throw attempt.

All nine Clippers who saw action scored, led by Jahmyl Telfort with 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Zach Freemantle posted 18 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season. Hunter Sallis added 19 points, five assists and three rebounds. Cam Smith (10 points) and Vance Jackson (nine points) each recorded career-highs, with Jackson scoring all nine in the third quarter.

San Diego set the tone early and opened the game on an 18-5 run, leading by 25 at the end of the first quarter. The Clippers shot 61.5% from the field and 41.7% from three. San Diego recorded their sixth 40-point quarter of the season while holding Valley to just 17 points on 27.3% shooting and outrebounding the Suns 18-7 in the period. The Suns found their footing in the second quarter and cut the Clippers lead to just three at halftime.

The Clippers led throughout and finished shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range. San Diego totaled 25 assists, outrebounded Valley 50-43, scored 23 fast break points and received 30 points from the bench.

Jaden Shackelford led the suns with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Sean McDermott added 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Clippers will host the Suns again on Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. PST.







NBA G League Stories from March 19, 2026

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