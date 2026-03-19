Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs College Park Skyhawks: March 19, 2026

Published on March 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the College Park Skyhawks at 7:00PM ET. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs CPS:

College Park, GA (12/2/25) - The Westchester Knicks (1-7), looked sharp and competitive in the first quarter quickly jumping out to an 11-point lead against the College Park Skyhawks. The Skyhawks would slowly settle into the morning matinee and remain within a striking distance. Asa Newell provided the spark for the Skyhawks posting 18 of his game-high 27 points in the first quarter. New York Knicks assignment Pacôme Dadiet attempted to match the output of Newell by recording 16 of his team-high 23 points in the first half, helping Westchester to maintain a two-point lead over the Skyhawks heading into halftime, 59-57. The Knicks struggled in the third quarter paving the way for a full-on takeover by the Skyhawks going on a 19-3 run at the start of the quarter. Westchester would close out the third quarter down nine, 83-92. In the fourth quarter the short-handed Knicks seemed to run out of gas and collapse late in the game. Westchester managed to close within five points, 89-94 with 9:58 remaining but a 34-8 run by the College Park Skyhawks sealed the victory over the Knicks, 103-135. Westchester gave up 78 points to the Skyhawks 44 points in the second half. Westchester would also continue to struggle with turnovers only committing seven in the first half and closing out the game with 20 overall. Skyhawks assignment player Caleb Houstan dropped 25 points, including six threes, and six assists. Malik Williams recorded a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds for College Park. New York Knicks two-way Trey Jemison III finished with 16 points and six assists, while Dink Pate fell short of a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.

Last Game Played:

RECAP: The Westchester Knicks (11-20), fell to the Cleveland Charge, 107-122 in their rescheduled matchup following a weather postponement. Zeke Mayo led the Charge off the bench with a career-high 28 points, including a monster 8-of-14 shooting from three. Malaki Branham contributed 19 points and five assists. Darius Brown was a floor general for Cleveland doing a little of everything, keeping the Charge in front of the Knicks with 11 points, seven rebounds, and 14 assists. Cleveland hit the mark with 19 threes, shooting 46.3-percent from downtime. Westchester held a slight edge after one with a 28-27 opening frame, but the second quarter broke open for the Charge, and the visiting team never looked back holding Westchester's deficit to a wide margin for majority of the game. The biggest lead for Cleveland was 23 points. Westchester made several attempts to try to initiate a run but had no answers for the Cleveland offense. Isaiah Roby led Westchester with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Adama-Alpha Bal also provided a strong spark off the bench with 21 points and four rebounds. Six of the Knicks eight active players scored in double figures.







NBA G League Stories from March 19, 2026

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