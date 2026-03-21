Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs College Park Skyhawks: March 21, 2026

Published on March 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the College Park Skyhawks at 1:00PM ET. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs CPS:

White Plains, NY - (3/19/26) - The Westchester Knicks (11-21), stayed grounded on Wednesday night as the College Park Skyhawks halted their late fourth-quarter comeback attempt in a 121-128 defeat. Westchester is officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss to the Skyhawks.

College Park showcased a well-balanced offensive effort, finishing with three players over 20+ points and all five starters scoring in double figures. The Skyhawks were led by guard Ray J. Dennis, who posted a game-high 27 points along with five rebounds and nine assists. Kobe Johnson delivered a sharpshooting performance with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and six three-pointers, repeatedly stalling Westchester's surges and helping College Park extend its lead at key moments. Keshon Gilbert nearly recorded a triple-double, closing with 22 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

Westchester struck first, jumping out to an early six-point lead in the opening frame before College Park responded with a run of its own and took control for the remainder of the game. The Skyhawks built their advantage to as many as 21 points, leading 103-82 with 2:29 left in the third quarter. The Knicks answered with a strong 12-0 run to close the period, trimming the deficit to 96-103 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Pacôme Dadiet delivered his second 30+ scoring game of his career, finishing with 30 points-one shy of his career high-and securing his second double-double with 10 rebounds. Kevin McCullar Jr. added an impressive all-around effort with 28 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, and a career-high five blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field. Westchester managed to pull within three, 120-123 with 1:27 remaining but the Skyhawks would score the next five points to keep the Knicks at bay.

College Park's efficiency proved decisive, shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from three, compared to Westchester's 45.8- percent and 40.4-percent. The Skyhawks also controlled the glass 45-39, dominated points in the paint 66-48, and overwhelmed Westchester in fast-break scoring 32-11. Turnovers further hurt the Knicks, who gave up 34 points off 20 miscues.







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