Lester QuiÑones Breaks Single-Season Three-Point Record as Osceola Magic Clinch Home Playoff Game

Published on March 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, FL - The Osceola Magic (24-9) will host a first-round game in the upcoming NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, after a 124-107 win over the Delaware Blue Coats (15-18) on Saturday night at Osceola Heritage Park.

Tickets for the Magic's first-round playoff game on either Tuesday, March 31 or Wednesday, April 1 can be purchased at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.

Lester Quiñones scored 33 points for the second-straight game to lead the Magic in scoring. With seven made threes, Quiñones passed former Lakeland Magic guard Gabe York's mark of 123 for most three-pointers in a single season and now sits at 130.

Colin Castleton recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 27 points and 15 rebounds. The former Florida standout tied Josh Magette for third-most double-doubles in franchise history with 18.

Teddy Allen scored 46 points for the Blue Coats on 15 made shots, including seven from deep. DeAndre Williams dropped in 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field.

Delaware controlled most of the first half, led by Allen's 20 points, and took a 53-44 lead heading into the locker room. However, Osceola flipped the switch and took back momentum during the third. The Magic outscored the Blue Coats 46-24 in the quarter and shot 60 percent from the field and 58.3 percent from deep.

The Magic rode momentum through the fourth quarter and came away with the win.

Up Next:

The Magic concludes the regular season with three final games on the road, starting Wednesday, March 25 against the College Park Skyhawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN+.

For more information about the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, fans can visit OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"The crowd tonight was awesome. We didn't play great in the first half, but we stuck with it. One of the great things about our group and this community supporting us is that once we get a little bit of momentum, our guys feed off that energy. It felt like an avalanche of us doing the right things, the crowd getting into it, us focusing more, the crowd being into it more, and we just kept that rolling through the fourth quarter. Delaware fought all year, and they're super physical, long and athletic. Despite the run we made, they pushed back at the end, but we were able to close it out."

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic

23 21 46 34 124

Blue Coats

27 26 24 30 107

Osceola Magic Are Back in the Playoffs:

The Osceola Magic are returning to the NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, for the third-straight season. Fans can get more information on any potential home playoff games at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank AdventHealth for their continued support and for being the presenting sponsor for tonight's Fan Appreciation Night.







NBA G League Stories from March 21, 2026

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