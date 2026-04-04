Osceola Magic Outlast Cruise to Advance to Eastern Conference Finals
Published on April 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (2-0) advance to its second-straight Eastern Conference Finals after a 123-116 win over the Motor City Cruise (1-1) on Friday night. The Magic will host the Greensboro Swarm at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Fans can also watch the game on Prime Video.
Fans can purchase tickets for the Eastern Conference Finals at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.
Reece Beekman scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Magic on 8-of-11 shooting. Colin Castleton scored 22, while Javonte Smart and Lester Quiñones each chipped in 17 points.
Motor City two-way guard Chaz Lanier scored a game-high 27 points, and Wendell Moore Jr. added 26. Tolu Smith III recorded a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double.
The Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup featured 20 lead changes with neither team leading by more than eight points. The Cruise held a slim 56-53 lead headed into halftime, led by Moore Jr.'s 15 points.
The Magic outscored the Cruise by three points in the third, tying the game up at 92-92 and setting up a dramatic finish in the final frame. Motor City took a brief two-point lead with just over three minutes remaining in the game. Beekman would respond with a three, giving Osceola a lead that they would hold onto for the rest of the night.
Up Next:
The Osceola Magic will host the Greensboro Swarm on Sunday, April 5 at Osceola Heritage Park. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will air on Prime Video.
Osceola Magic Guard Reece Beekman:
"I wasn't here last year, but I know that's the standard out here. We had the one seed this season and last year, so we want to play like we earned it. We just have to keep putting our heads down. Today was a crazy game, lots of ups and downs, but we stayed the course and came out on top."
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