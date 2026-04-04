South Bay Lakers Advance to Western Conference Finals with Win over Rio Grande Valley

Published on April 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 112-97 Friday night at UCLA Health Training Center in the second round of the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google.

Five South Bay players scored in double figures, led by Los Angeles Lakers two-way forward Drew Timme, who recorded 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht, on assignment with South Bay, recorded a double-double with 24 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin, also on assignment, added 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Two-way guard Nick Smith Jr. and forward Arthur Kaluma each contributed 11 points as reserves.

South Bay built a 15-point halftime lead behind a 28-19 second quarter in which Knecht scored 13 points. After extending the lead to 19 in the third quarter, Rio Grande Valley cut the deficit to three in the fourth following a 20-4 run. South Bay responded with a 26-14 run to close the game and clinch a spot in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2018.

Four Rio Grande Valley players scored in double figures, led by guard Daishen Nix, who recorded a double-double with 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Houston Rockets two-way guard Tristen Newton added 14 points, one rebound, four assists and two steals. Forward Cameron Matthews and center Efe Abogidi each recorded 11 points.

With the win, South Bay advances to the Western Conference Finals and will host the Stockton Kings at UCLA Health Training Center on Sunday, April 5 at 6 p.m.







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