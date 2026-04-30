Lakers Move NBA G League Team to Coachella Valley

Published on April 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Coachella Valley Lakers News Release







The Los Angeles Lakers are relocating their NBA G League team to the Greater Palm Springs region in California, where it will be renamed the Coachella Valley Lakers. Beginning with the 2026-27 NBA G League season, the Coachella Valley Lakers will play their home games at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

"I have enjoyed a long-time relationship with Jerry and Jeanie Buss, Lon Rosen and Linda Rambis, ¬Â said Oak View Group Senior Partner Irving Azoff. "And I am beyond thrilled to have the Coachella Valley Lakers call OVG's Acrisure Arena their home. Go Lakers. ¬Â

"Moving the Lakers G League team to the Coachella Valley is an incredible opportunity for the organization, ¬Â said Los Angeles Lakers President of Business Operations Lon Rosen. "The Lakers have had a strong presence in the region for decades, from the Showtime Lakers holding training camp in the 1980s to more recent preseason games. We are looking forward to extending that experience and becoming a staple for Coachella Valley sports and entertainment. Acrisure Arena is the perfect modern venue that provides an incredible fan-first experience, while ensuring players have the premium facilities and space they need on game day. ¬Â

Season ticket deposits open to the public starting today and available online at coachellavalleylakers.com. Season ticket deposits are available starting at $100 per account and are fully refundable at the time of seat selection.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Los Angeles Lakers G League affiliate to Coachella Valley, ¬Â said Oak View Group Chief Business Officer Amy Latimer. "The addition of a G League franchise in the Coachella Valley builds on the diverse event offerings at Acrisure Arena, adding another layer of excitement and solidifying the venue as a premier destination for sports and entertainment in the region. We appreciate all partners whose collaboration and dedication made this possible. ¬Â

"Opportunities like this are simply not possible without the support and assistance of incredible partners, ¬Â said Acrisure Arena Senior Vice President John Page. "We would like to recognize the efforts put forth by Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and Visit Greater Palm Springs, who have worked in conjunction with Oak View Group, the Lakers organization and many others in order to welcome the G League to our town. We look forward to expanding upon our growing connection to the sports community with the addition of this storied franchise. ¬Â

Over the past two decades, the Lakers G League team has developed the game's next generation of professional athletes including current Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves. The franchise has recorded 60 NBA call-ups across 38 players. During the 2025-26 season, the team posted a 26-10 regular-season record, securing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers G League team originated as the Los Angeles D-Fenders in 2006, playing at STAPLES Center in downtown Los Angeles before later moving to the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo. In 2017, the Lakers rebranded the team as the South Bay Lakers, playing at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo. The Lakers were the first NBA team to own and operate their affiliate in the developmental league.

About Coachella Valley Lakers

The Coachella Valley Lakers are the official NBA G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers. Founded in 2006 in Los Angeles, the team moved to Coachella Valley in 2026. Home games are played at Acrisure Arena. For more information, visit coachellavalleylakers.com and follow on social media.

About Acrisure Arena

Opened December 2022, Acrisure Arena provides the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California with a premiere 11,000+ capacity venue hosting the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed with optimal acoustics for concerts and sporting events, the new arena provides top-tier hospitality, artist amenities and all the benefits of a modern music and sports venue. The facility serves as the home of the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, the Coachella Valley Firebirds along with the G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Coachella Valley Lakers.







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