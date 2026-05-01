Steals for Sandwiches Promotion Sends 133 Chick-Fil-A Sandwiches to Sunday Breakfast Mission

Published on April 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Delaware Blue Coats News Release







Located in the heart of Wilmington, the Sunday Breakfast Mission opened its doors in 1893 to serve the city's homeless with beds and meals after church services.

Well over a century later, the local NBA G League basketball team recorded 133 total steals during their regular season. So, two Wilmington-based Chick-fil-A franchises agreed to donate an equal amount of their popular chicken sandwiches to the 130-year-old organization.

Steals for Sandwiches. A simple idea aimed at making a day brighter at Sunday Breakfast Mission.

That day came on Thursday, April 23 when representatives from the Blue Coats and Chick-fil-A, each lead by their respective mascots, delivered the meals to the historic institution on Poplar Street.

"The partnership formed between the Blue Coats and the Kirkwood and North Dupont Chick-fil-A is an enormous help to the people that come through Sunday Breakfast Mission," said Bruce Davison, Assistant Director of Projects & Development for Sunday Breakfast Mission. "We are extremely grateful for their generosity and support. Thank you for helping people in need that you may never meet."

"It's been a great season with the Delaware Blue Coats and Chick-fil-A Kirkwood Highway in North Dupont, said Chick-fil-A Executive Director Shannon Walden. "We have just loved our partnership and so excited to be here at the Sunny Breakfast Mission. It's been really incredible, and we're excited for what's to come."

The Steals for Sandwiches promotion is one of several Blue Coats integrations with Sunday Breakfast Mission this year. During the preseason, the team joined iHeartMedia to collect and donate 233 winter coats to Sunday Breakfast Mission. The Blue Coats also support Alazar's Basketball Camp at the facility each summer.







NBA G League Stories from April 30, 2026

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