OKC Bests Blue Coats, 135-129

Published on March 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Delaware Blue Coats News Release







WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (14-15) fell to the Oklahoma City Blue (10-19), 135-129, on Friday, March 13 at the Chase Fieldhouse.

Teddy Allen led the way for the Coats off the bench with 33 points on 6-11 shooting from beyond the arc. Allen continued to be a huge spark for the Blue Coats second unit, as he now has scored at least 20 points in five of the last seven games.

"I thought Teddy did a good job of taking the right shots," said head coach JP Clark. "He really did a good job of getting into the paint and knocking down those threes."

Offense was the name of the game in this one, as each team scored over 65 points in the first half and 60 points in the second. Five Blue Coats finished in double figures with 4 of them scoring at least 21 points.

DeAndre Williams posted his ninth double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Saint Thomas and Malcom Hill scored 24 and 21 points apiece and combined for eight of the Blue Coats 15 made three pointers.

"We just got to keep trusting the team and just keep playing basketball the right way," said Thomas.

Brooks Barnhizer led the Blue with a 24 point and 10 rebound double-double, while Zhaire Smith had 21 points off the bench.

The Coats will hit the road again for a four-game road trip starting on Sunday, March 15 against the Motor City Cruise. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.







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