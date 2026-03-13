Jazz Sign Mbeng, Threatt Added to Skyforce Roster

Published on March 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Utah Jazz announced that the team has signed Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Bez Mbeng to a ten-day contract. To fill the roster spot opened by Mbeng's NBA call-up, the Skyforce have signed guard Blaise Threatt.

Mbeng appeared in 41 games for Sioux Falls this season, averaging 6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2 steals in just under 30 minutes per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. He set several career highs during his rookie season, scoring 16 points on Nov. 30, 2025, against the Grand Rapids Gold, recording 16 rebounds on Feb. 4, 2026, against the Maine Celtics, and posting five steals on Feb. 6, 2026, also vs Maine. On Feb. 19, 2026, Mbeng recorded his first career triple-double with 12 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds.

Threatt, a 6-3, 210-pound guard, went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft after a five-year collegiate career at Colorado Mesa and Weber State. Over 145 college games, he totaled 2,181 points while averaging 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Threatt spent his final two seasons at Weber State after beginning his career at Colorado Mesa.

As a senior at Weber State in 2024-25, Threatt averaged 20 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 32 games while earning All-Big Sky First Team honors. He became only the second player in program history to lead the Wildcats in points, rebounds, assists and steals in the same season, scoring in double figures in every game. He was also named Weber State Male Athlete of the Year and earned Academic All-America Second Team recognition.

Threatt appeared in five games with the Grand Rapids Gold during the 2025-26 G League season, averaging 1.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in limited minutes.

Threatt is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Stockton Kings, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 PM at Heritage Court.







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