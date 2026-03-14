Osceola Magic Drop Road Contest to Greensboro Swarm

Published on March 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Osceola Magic (20-9) couldn't complete the comeback and fell short in a 127-120 contest to the Greensboro Swarm (22-9) on Friday night at Novant Health Fieldhouse. Swarm center PJ Hall recorded a double-double with 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Javonte Smart scored a team-high 21 points off the Magic bench on 7-of-15 shooting from the field. Justin Minaya scored 20 points while tying a career-high with four made threes. Lester Quiñones and Alex Morales each recorded a double-double.

The two teams traded leads throughout the first 10 minutes of the first quarter before the Swarm ended the period on a 10-4 run to pull ahead. Hall had 10 points on a perfect 3-of-3 from the field while knocking down two threes.

Osceola kept Greensboro within striking distance throughout the second and third quarters, but a 9-0 Swarm run at the end of third gave the home team a 14-point advantage heading into the final frame.

The Magic fought back and pulled within five points on two separate occasions late in the game, but the Swarm made just enough plays to maintain the lead and hold on for the win.

Up Next:

The Magic return to Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday, March 15 against the Long Island Nets. The team will host Noche Latina, presented by Suncoast Credit Union. The first 1,000 fans will receive a sugar skull bobblehead. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET and FanDuel Sports Network Florida and Prime Video.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic

32 33 22 33 120

Swarm

38 34 29 26 127

Game Notes:

Javonte Smart surpassed 2,000 career points after scoring 21 on Friday night. It was also Smart's 10th game this season scoring at least 20 points.

After two made threes, Lester Quiñones passed Jett Howard for third-most three pointers made in a single season with 106.

Alex Morales surpassed 400 career assists after dishing out a team-high five.

Colin Castleton eclipsed 100 total rebounds for the season.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank Suncoast Credit Union for being the presenting partner for the team's upcoming Noche Latina celebration on Sunday, March 15!







NBA G League Stories from March 13, 2026

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