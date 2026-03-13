Clippers Win Second Straight over Rip City

Published on March 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Oceanside, CA - Four players scored 20 or more points as the San Diego Clippers defeated the Rip City Remix, 126-115, at Frontwave Arena on Thursday night, clinching the season series.

Fresh off a season-high scoring performance the night before, Washington Jr. delivered 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a career-high six steals. Jahmyl Telfort added 24 points while shooting an efficient 10-of-15 from the field and Zach Freemantle recorded his second consecutive double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Off the bench, Hunter Sallis contributed 24 points, six rebounds and three steals.

San Diego's defense proved to be a key factor, as the Clippers registered a season-high 15 steals and converted 17 Rip City turnovers into 21 points. Three Clippers recorded three or more steals, led by Washington Jr's six. Freemantle posted a career-high four steals, while Sallis added three.

The tightly contested matchup featured 10 lead changes and 13 ties, but San Diego seixed control in the fourth quarter with a decisive 21-9 run. Telfort erupted for 15 points in the final frame, helping the Clippers shoot 61.1% (11-for-18) from the field, 50% (2-for-4) from deep and 8-% (12-for-15) from the line. The Clippers also forced six turnovers and outscored the Remix by nine.

Despite the loss, Rip City held a 50-37 rebounding advantage, including 19 offensive rebounds and generated 26 fast-break points to stay within striking distance. Javonte Cook led the Remix with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Yang Hansen recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Clippers now head to Frisco, Texas for a two-game series against the Texas Legends at Comerica Center. The first of two games is set for Saturday, March 14 at 5:30 PM PST.







NBA G League Stories from March 13, 2026

Clippers Win Second Straight over Rip City - San Diego Clippers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.