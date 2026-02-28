Career Night from Sallis Powers San Diego Past Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz, California - Hunter Sallis poured in a career-high 40 points as the San Diego Clippers held off the Santa Cruz Warriors, 130-126, in a high-scoring battle at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Friday night.

San Diego reached the 130-point mark for the fifth time this and knocked down 19 three-pointers, tying the second-highest total from beyond-the-arc this season.

With the score knotted at 121 late in the game, Jahmyl Telfort drained a turnaround jumper to give the Clippers a two-point edge. Sallis followed with another key basket in the closing minutes. After three consecutive offensive rebounds, Santa Cruz converted a three-pointer to trim the deficit to one. The Clippers sealed the win at the free-throw line, hitting 5-of-6 in the final seconds.

San Diego had at least seven players score in double-figures for the second straight game. Zach Freemantle (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Norchad Omier (13 points, 15 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles, while John Poulakidas added 18 points. Teflort and Taylor Funk chipped in 15 points apiece.

The Clippers shot 51.1 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from the three-point line. They attempted 16 free-throws while limiting the Warriors to just eight attempts. San Diego received a major lift from the bench, who contributed 55 points. Santa Cruz finished with 27 assists and forced 14 turnovers, leading to 18 points.

The Warriors had three players top 20 points, led by Nate Williams with 26 points and five assists. Charles Bassey recorded a double-double with 24 points and 18 rebounds while Marques Bolden poured in 22 points and six rebounds.

San Diego and Santa Cruz will meet again Sunday, March 1, in their final matchup of the season. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. PST at the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center in San Francisco.







