Hustle Earn Wire-To-Wire Victory over Herd

Published on February 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (5-19), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Wisconsin Herd (7-18) 117-97 on the first night of a back-to-back at Landers Center.

Eric Dixon led Memphis with a career-high 34 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Burton contributed 20 points and seven rebounds. Lawson Lovering notched a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Charlie Brown Jr. registered 14 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals. DeJon Jarreau tallied 11 points and seven assists.

Mark Sears paced Wisconsin with 25 points. Alex Antetokounmpo added 14 points off the bench. Justyn Hamilton and Kira Lewis Jr. scored 13 points each. John Butler Jr. hauled in 10 rebounds and blocked four shots.

Memphis opened the game on a 24-7 run. The Herd responded with a 15-2 burst to cut the deficit to four. The Hustle scored seven unanswered following the Herd run to reclaim a double-digit lead and led by as many as 28 in the second half.

Memphis shot 48.3 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from beyond the arc, making 13 3-pointers. The Hustle outrebounded Wisconsin 55-39 and scored 16 second chance points. Memphis assisted on 25 of 42 field goals. The Hustle scored 21 points off turnovers.

The two teams will complete the back-to-back set at Landers Center tomorrow, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. CT.

