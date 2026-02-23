Hustle Lose Sunday Matinee Matchup against Spurs

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (4-18), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 10297 by the Austin Spurs (14-8) at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Texas.

DeJon Jarreau paced Memphis with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists off the bench. Tyler Burton scored 14 points. Eric Dixon, Charlie Brown Jr. and Paul Watson registered 13 points each.

Jayden Nunn led Austin with 22 points and six rebounds. Donovan Williams contributed 19 points. Kyle Mangas tallied 18 points and seven rebounds. Harrison Ingram totaled 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hustle closed the first half on a 9-2 run to take a nine-point lead into the second half. After trailing by 10 points late in the third quarter, the Spurs went on a 16-2 run to retake the lead.

With the game tied at 97 with 1:07 remaining, Mangas drained a corner triple for the Spurs to give them a 100-97 lead. Burton's 3-point attempt on the ensuing Hustle possession came up short, with Mangas connecting on a pair of free throws on the other end to clinch the victory for Austin.

Memphis outrebounded Austin 48-42 and scored 42 points in the paint. Austin totaled 22 points off turnovers. Memphis made just six 3-pointers, shooting 23.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Memphis returns home for a three-game home stand at Landers Center beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. CT against the Greensboro Swarm.

