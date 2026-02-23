Spurs Sign Emanuel Miller to Two-Way Contract

Published on February 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Emanuel Miller to a Two-Way contract. In a subsequent move, the team has waived Stanley Umude.

Miller, 6-5/215, most recently was on a Two-Way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he appeared in six games with their G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.2 minutes.

Prior to Cleveland, Miller spent two seasons (2024-26) on a Two-Way contract with the Chicago Bulls, appearing in 11 games with Chicago and averaging 2.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.3 minutes. Across 34 G League games (33 starts) with Windy City, he averaged 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 35.1 minutes.

The Scarborough, Ontario native split his collegiate career between Texas A&M (2019-21) and Texas Christian University (2021-24), appearing in 147 games (137 starts) and averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds in 29.1 minutes. He earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors as a senior with the Horned Frogs.

Umude, 6-6/210, appeared in two games with San Antonio this season. In 31 games with Austin, he averaged 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 34.8 minutes.

Miller will wear No. 14 for the Silver and Black.







NBA G League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.